This $29 Shampoo Is Clinically Proven to Dramatically Reduce Hair Shedding — Here’s How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Hair shedding is totally normal…until it’s not. If you’re shedding way more hair than ever before, perhaps due to postpartum hair loss or genetics, then SEEN’s Skin-Caring Shampoo is here to help.

SEEN’s gentle formula shampoo is dermatologist-designed, non-comedogenic, and non-medicated and has been clinically proven to reduce hair shedding by 44%. The same Harvard clinical trial also saw hair volume in participants with female pattern hair loss increase by over 300%.

Formulated by Harvard-trained dermatologist Dr. Iris Rubin, SEEN’s Skin-Caring Shampoo and Conditioner deliver results by taking care of the root issue (no pun intended): the scalp and hair follicles. It nourishes the scalp with natural bisabolol, smooths and strengthens hair with plant-derived hemisqualane and squalane, and improves hair’s elasticity with ceratonia siliqua derived from the carob tree.

SEEN’s Skin-Caring Shampoo is also vegan, cruelty-free, color-safe, fragrance-free, and clinically proven to be non-irritating, making it an excellent choice for those with acne and eczema. It actually received the National Eczema Association’s Seal of Acceptance.

“It’s incredible to have proof that using non-medicated hair care products that are formulated to optimize the health of the hair follicles and the scalp as a whole can provide improvement in hair shedding,” Dr. Rubin said in a press release. “SEEN’s Shampoo and Conditioner regimen is the only one we know of to demonstrate statistically significant reduction in shedding in a randomized, controlled trial at Harvard.”

And according to the reviews, SEEN is delivering great results to those who have tried it. “This is easily my favorite shampoo,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “My hair was feeling dry and brittle … The SEEN fragrance-free shampoo and conditioner have made such a difference. I haven’t finished up the bottles I have yet, but I plan to buy these products again when I run out.”

So if you’ve noticed more shed after you shower or hair on your pillowcase, give SEEN’s Skin-Caring Shampoo a try and feel the difference.