TikTok Loves This $15 Stain Shield That Will Keep Your Shoes Looking Brand New

There’s nothing worse than when your new suede or canvas shoes get caught in an unexpected rainstorm, encounter a coffee spill, or find themselves having to trek through mud. If only you had sprayed them with this TikTok-favorite $15 stain repellent

, you wouldn’t be kicking yourself for not being more careful.

According to TikTok user Gift Universe, all your nubuck, suede, and canvas shoes should be sprayed with Crep Protect

before you wear them outside. It’s one of the best ways to keep them looking like new and protect them from the elements.

“This is water- and dirt-resistant spray,” Gift Universe says in their viral video about Crep Protect, which currently has over 15,000 likes. “Use it to fully coat any article of clothing you want to protect. It will flawlessly repel dirt and water keeping your shoes always clean.”

The people in the reviews section on Amazon love Crep Protect, too. The two-pack listing of the spray shield has over 1,200 five-star reviews

with one self-proclaimed sneakerhead saying that this is the only protector they’ll use to keep their sneakers clean and like new.

“Crep Protect is my go-to for any sneaker I need protected,” they wrote in their five-star review titled “Hydrophobic is an understatement.” “For reference, I wore my pair of Semi-frozen yellow 350 V2 Yeezys to [a Christmas] party in the middle of the wettest snowfall we had. I ran straight through a dirty slush puddle and got it all over my pants and [the] ankle area of my socks, but not a single drop stayed on the shoes.”

Another five-star reviewer mentioned the importance of following the application directions to get the best results. “Sprayed, wait ten minutes, spray again then waited [until] fully dry. Just tested pouring a few drops of water and the water came straight off.”

Thanks to Crep Protect, your new shoes will stay looking like new for a lot longer.