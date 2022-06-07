HSN’s Stunning New Décor Line Will Transform Your Home Into a Farmhouse Oasis for Less Than $80

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The “cottagecore” aesthetic isn’t going away any time soon. And HSN’s new home décor line is a perfect mix of cottagecore and shabby chic farmhouse style that will add coziness to any space in your home.

Called Emryn House, HSN’s new line of bedding, pillows and throws, and other accessories gives “the vintage feel of classic farmhouse style with décor that puts a fresh, colorful spin on the charming trend,” as HSN’s website reads. It’s also filled with home accents that are just perfect for the spring and summer seasons.

Cotton Quilt Set

Image: Emryn House HSN

And it doesn’t get more colorful than the gorgeous 100% cotton quilt set available through Emryn House. Originally selling for $89.95, the quilt-and-shams set is on sale today for $74.95. You can pick this set up in a cheery yellow, calming sage, or neutral gray, all dotted with various floral motifs.

Wooden Wall Shelf With Mirrors

Image: Emryn House Emryn House

And those of you who love shabby chic pieces will love the Emryn House Wooden Wall Shelf with Mirrors. It comes in black, gray, and white, and features subtle distressing that makes it look like it was made with old wood found in a barn. It’s also currently on sale today for $10 off its original price.

Knit Throw

Image: Emryn House Emryn House

And although it might be getting warmer outside, you still want a cozy throw blanket to cuddle up under on those cool summer nights! The Emryn House Chunky Chenille Knit Throw is not only incredibly soft, but it comes in a variety of soothing colors like fern green, English rose, and natural, so there’s bound to be one that fits your color scheme. You can pick up one of these throws today for the sale price of $29.95.

To shop the entire HSN Emryn House collection, you can head over to the HSN website and browse the entire line. All items are available for under $80, so you can get that chic cottagecore farmhouse aesthetic without draining your wallet.