This TikTok-Famous Stain Cleaner Has Thousands of 5-Star Reviews & It’s on Sale at Walmart Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Last summer, TikTok user Rebecca Croft tackled the great feat of cleaning her couch using nothing but the BISSELL Little Green portable wet vaccuum. Though it’s small, the Little Green is mighty and it powered through the cleanup, resulting in a super-satisfying TikTok video that garnered over 214,000 likes.

And right now, the BISSELL Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner is currently on sale at Walmart for $79, down from its original price of $123.59.

Image: BISSELL

Rebecca Croft isn’t the only Little Green fan. This stain cleaner has over 2,500 five-star reviews on Walmart’s website, with reviewers saying it works great on all upholstered furniture, carpets, car interiors, and more. And it’s awesome for pet messes.

“This is a great little stain extractor that does exactly what you would want it to do,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “If you have farm animals — or dogs — living inside your house, this is a must-have if you intend to preserve your home’s resale value.”

They wrote that the Little Green is “incredibly easy to use.” “Just add your cleaning solution — or hot water if you have a separate spray cleaner of choice — to the extractor’s reservoir. Spray it on, let it sit for a couple of minutes, scrub, let it sit, scrub again, and then extract. No more stain!”

And the Little Green itself is easy to clean, too. All you have to do is empty both tanks, disconnect the vacuum nozzle and rinse them all with hot water. Plus, it’s lightweight and small enough to be stored anywhere.

So whether you’re tackling a toddler-stained couch or cleaning up a dog accident, the Little Green is about to become your new go-to vacuum for soft surfaces.