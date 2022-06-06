Even Dyson Users Swear This TikTok-Famous Stick Vacuum Is ‘Life Changing’ & It’s Half the Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the start of a new week which means getting back to our routines and chores. But if you’re like me, you may have woken up tired from scrolling on TikTok for too long. What’s so captivating on the app? Ending up watching the thousands of cleaning TikTok videos, and watching creators vacuum their floors with this handy stick vacuum that ends the need for big, bulky and loud vacuums.

The vacuum in question is Tineco’s Pure One Cordless Vacuum

, and we’re sure you’re going to want to add it to your cleaning arsenal. The light stick vacuum contains smart technology that makes cleaning a breeze. It gets deep into carpets, finds the tiniest crumbs and even busts dust from tough corners. The technology in the machine auto-adjusts its suction depending on the debris it needs to clean up. It also runs for 40 minutes without being attached to an outlet (hello, not tripping over cords anymore).

And the impressive features don’t stop there. The stick vacuum has an LED screen that lets you monitor battery time, thanks to the Tineco App. There, you can see how the vacuum is running and other cleaning performance tools. The Tineco model also converts into a handheld vacuum that makes cleaning stairs and under the couch cushions a fast task. Once you’re done using the vacuum, you can hang it up and out of the way thanks to the wall mount dock that makes it easy to store and charge.

Shoppers can’t get over how great the vacuum works and how quiet it is. “It’s quiet and smart. My old vacuum cleaner was too noisy, and my baby is very sensitive to sound,” one said.

Another called the vacuum “worth every penny,” before adding, “this is a fabulous vacuum. I owned my own carpet cleaning and repair service for 12 years, so I have a hint of a good vacuum. I have used about every vacuum manufacturer’s products, including commercial brands. I would put this vacuum up against about 95% of them, even the corded ones.”

A final reviewer wrote “maybe saying life-changing in the title is a bit much but this is our first cordless vacuum and we are vacuuming more, three to five times a week, after the baby has gone to bed. That’s probably the best thing about this vacuum, in particular, it’s surprisingly quiet, much quieter than expected, and it really helps with late-night cleaning.” They also added “It’s better than the Dyson in almost every way. they always felt cheap in the plastics they are made of, and the articulation at the end of the vacuum head is sloppy.”

