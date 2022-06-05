Get Up To 55% Off on Kate Middleton-Approved Brands at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale — Today Only!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret we love Nordstrom, and it’s no secret we swoon over Kate Middleton’s iconic elegant looks. Believe it or not, our two loves are colliding just in time for Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale. No, you’re not dreaming. Nordstrom is having their half-yearly sale until midnight tonight on a bunch of their customer-favorite brands. But our eyes are set on a few brands in particular, specifically the ones Kate has rocked in the past.

From Topshop to Tory Burch, there are quite a few brands the Duchess of Cambridge wears on repeat. While these brands may be a little steep price-wise, you can snag some Kate-approved brands’ pieces for up to 55 percent off.

Whether you’re looking for elegant staples that are like Kate’s style or want something a little more daring, this sale has it all. We’re loving a lot from this sale, but there are a few that truly stand out.

See what pieces we’re loving from Kate-approved brands at Nordstrom’s half-yearly sale below.

Topshop Ruched Cutout Long Sleeve Cotton Poplin Midi Shirtdress — $55.80, originally $93.00

Courtesy of Topshop Topshop.

Kate has worn Topshop many times, with many fans deeming it one of her favorite affordable brands, per Kate Middleton Style. This chic and elegant brand has a daring cotton dress that’s perfect for any occasion.

Topshop Ruched Cutout Long Sleeve Cotton Poplin Midi Shirtdress $55.80, originally $93.00 Buy now Sign Up

Superga Cotu Alpina High Top Platform Sneaker — $51.00, originally $85.00

Courtesy of Superga Superga.

If you’re looking for a pair of sleek combat boots, then these bold white boots are a must-have. In case you didn’t know, Superga is the brand that has Kate’s go-to sneakers!

Superga Cotu Alpina High Top Platform Sneaker $51.00, originally $85.00 Buy now Sign Up

Max Mara Leisure Fabian Turtleneck Top — $90.00, originally $150.00

Courtesy of Max Mara Leisure Max Mara Leisure.

Turtlenecks never go out of style, and this stands with this muted top from Max Mara Leisure. Perfect for any look you have in mind, this will quickly become a staple. Kate has worn Max Mara many times, including her popular Emma Bridgewater and Action for Children Visit, per Kate Middleton Style.

Max Mara Leisure Fabian Turtleneck Top $90.00, originally $150.00 Buy now Sign Up

Tory Burch Tory Charm Mule — $134.10, originally $298.00

Courtesy of Tory Burch Tory Burch.

These snakeskin mules from Tory Burch will add a touch of flair to any outfit you rock in your closet. Both comfy and stylish, it’s no wonder this has been selling out so quickly! The last time Kate rocked Tory Burch was during her trip to Belize.

Tory Burch Tory Charm Mule $134.10, originally $298.00 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see more of Kate Middleton’s best royal fashion moments.

