This Bestselling & Hydrating Hair Mask ‘Works Wonders’ On Making Your Hair Soft & Shiny

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are masks for everything now: nails, face, and, of course, hair. Forever, it seemed like it was impossible to achieve Disney princess-level hair. However, after we discovered hair masks, our hair care routines went on a whole new level. Our locks feels nourished, shinier, and overall healthier — even after years of heat damage. However, all hair masks are not made equal.

Some may not work for our hair type, be way too pricey, or may not even make a difference. However, our hair care routine changes dramatically when we find a hair mask that nourishes our hair to the max. For over 11,000 Amazon customers, their go-to hair mask for revitalizing their ‘dos is this $18 hair mask.

Courtesy of Moroccanoil Moroccanoil.

Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Hair Mask $18.00 Buy now Sign Up

The Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Hair Mask

is a bestselling hair mask available on Amazon

and Sephora that steps up your haircare game. This deep-conditioning hair mask is designed to revive even the thickest hair, adding oils and ingredients that give that extra nourishment. Both hydrating and conditioning, this easy-to-use mask has become a staple in thousands of customers’ hair care routines.

Per the brand, you can apply this affordable hair mask up to two times a week to towel-dried hair. Leave it on for up to seven minutes and comb through evenly.

One of the top reviews on Amazon said this mask “works wonders.” They said, “This works wonders! Your hair is soft, vibrant, shiny… It also lasts a long time too. A little goes a long way… love the mask it restores your hairs luster!” Another customer added, “Every time I use this product, I fall in love with my hair. All-day I just wanted to run my fingers through the feel of how soft it is as it brushes my skin, the smell is divine, and styles well.”

Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Hair Mask $18.00 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: