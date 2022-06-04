TikTok & Amazon Is Going Crazy Over This Under Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — Now Nearly 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down ASAP.

Not only is the product a favorite on Amazon, but for a limited time, it’s 38 percent off. See why Amazon and TikTok users are freaking out about it below!

The Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer

is an easy to assemble, customizable organizer that can help you make any messy under sink area look tidy in a snap. Great for your kitchen or bathroom, this easy-to-use shelf lets you contour it to any length or width needed to use every inch of space.

Per the brand, all you have to do is attach the legs (with no tools needed) and adjust them to your liking.

Along with TikTok adoring the organization tool, Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of it. Once you see the before and after photos, you’ll understand the hype for yourself.

One of the top reviews posted pictures of the product with the review saying, “The garbage disposal takes up so much space. This fits around it and I can now store twice as much under the sink.”

Another customer added that people should get the cleverly designed tool, saying: “I am impressed by the design. The height is adjustable, and [the] width of the shelf is adjustable, and the arms are adjustable! Easy to assemble. Took me longer to rearrange my cabinet than assemble it. Get this!”

