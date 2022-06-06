Get Your Home HGTV-Ready With the Property Brother’s Stunning (& Affordable!) Home Decor Line at QVC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love watching HGTV like we do, then chances are, intentionally or not, you’ve ended up watching dozens (if not hundreds) of episodes of Property Brothers in your life. It’s the type of show that’s comfortably familiar, but has enough renovation disaster drama to keep us engaged episode after episode. Then, at the end of each one, you get to see the Scott brothers’ sleek finished product. If you’ve always felt drawn to designer Jonathan’s modern neutral style, then you’ll love the new Scott Living line at QVC, a whole collection including everything from mattresses to blackout curtains and more from the Scott brothers themselves.

We love how wide-ranging the collection is, and there are some pretty great deals. From a sleek and comfortable sheet set to affordable area rugs, here are some of the best items from the Scott Living collection at QVC.

Scott Living Cooling Sheet Set

If you can never get the temperature just right when going to bed, then you’ll love these Scott Living temperature-regulating bedsheets. They’re made from HygroCotton TencelTM fabric, which helps keep you cooler in summer and warmer in winter, and also reduce moisture as you sleep to prevent those sweaty nights. They come in several different colors, and a range of sizes, from Twin XL to California King and even Split King, too.

Scott Living Ink Peel & Stick Wallpaper

Remember back when just the thought of installing wallpaper simultaneously exhausted you and made you nervous because it was such a complicated and grueling process? Well, those days are long gone. Now, wallpapering an entire room (or just an accent wall) is even a great option for renters thanks to the invention of peel and stick wallpaper. Simply, peel and stick the wallpaper (as the name implies) and enjoy the look of a totally new room with minimal effort.

Scott Living Natural Ceramic Urn Vase

Sometimes all you need to brighten up a space is a little change in artwork. We love this neutral vase because it works with any style or color palette you currently have in your home. You can fill it with your favorite flowers and let it serve as a piece of artwork all on its own.

Scott Living Azlan Embroidered Sheer Curtain Panel

These light and airy curtains are sure to lighten and brighten any room in your home. Of course, if you’re hoping to darken a room instead of lightening it, the Property Brothers have curtains designed just for that as well.

You can shop the Property Brother’s full collection at QVC on QVC’s website.

