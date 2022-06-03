Adirondack Chairs Are on Sale at Costco for a Steal & Shoppers Say They’re Virtually “Weatherproof”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We want to spend as much time outside as possible this summer, which means we’ve been outfitting our backyard in a number of ways. Yes, we have a fire pit, and you know a hammock chair is on our list. But of all the patio furniture and outdoor seating options out there, nothing screams summer lounging to us quite so much as an Adirondack chair. They’re durable, they’ve got a classic silhouette, and they’re surprisingly comfortable, cradling your body at the perfect level of recline for relaxation. So, when we saw that Costco was selling weather-resistant Adirondack chairs right now for $30 off, we knew we had to spread the word.

Costco’s Polywood Long Beach Adirondack chair is usually $199.99, which is already pretty affordable for a sturdy Adirondack. Add in the $30 off that’s valid through June 12, and you’re really in for a bargain.

The chair is made in the USA of polywood. This is a durable, weather-resistant faux-wood made of a variety of plastics, including recycled milk jugs. Unlike regular wood, you can leave a polywood Adirondack outside all summer, in the rain, humidity, sunshine, you name it. The chairs come in four colors, and Costco members (sign up for a membership here) can buy up to five chairs each, which is perfect if you need seating for a group around a fire pit, overlooking the garden, or facing the lake. They also have great reviews, and a 4.7 out of 5 star rating.

If you don’t have a Costco membership, well, all hope is not lost. We also found a weather-resistant polywood Adirondack chair

on Amazon, and it’s got similarly rave reviews: 4.6 out of 5 stars from more than 1,000 ratings. This model also folds, which is helpful when it comes time to store your chairs when winter rolls back around.

The Polywood folding Adirondack chairs on Amazon

come in 15 different colors, ranging in price between $200-$269. It’s not quite as cheap as Costco, but you don’t need a Costco membership to get your hands on one, and if you have Prime, you’ll also get free shipping.

Whichever Polywood Adirondack chair you choose, you’ll have a summer of no-maintenance relaxation to look forward to.

