The Internet’s Favorite Cookware Brand Now Has a Bakeware Line Available at Bed, Bath & Beyond

If you’ve fallen head over heels for Caraway’s aluminum cookware, which has hundreds of five-star reviews over on the Bed, Bath & Beyond website, then you’re going to lose your mind at the new bakeware line from the much-loved brand. Caraway just dropped eight new pieces of non-stick and nontoxic bakeware that will up your baking game like nobody’s business.

The Caraway bakeware line is designed with a nonstick ceramic coating that not only promotes healthier baking, but makes your muffins, cakes and cookies come out of their pans and trays with ease. The pieces come in Caraway’s seven classic colors including marigold, sage, slate and cream.

The 11-piece bakeware set, which comes with its own organization rack, already has stellar reviews. One five-star customer wrote that baking has become so much more enjoyable with this set. “You don’t have to use cooking oils are parchment paper because nothing sticks!” they wrote. “An entire banana bread loaf comes right out of the pan — it’s amazing! They are also so easy to clean and are perfectly organized in the cabinet with the organizer dividers!”

Caraway Ceramic Nonstick 11-Piece Bakeware Set

If you’re still new to baking, you can also opt to pick and choose items you’ll use more frequently. The nonstick 15-inch x 10-inch baking sheet is great for bakers and chefs alike. It’s oven-safe up to 550 degrees and the ceramic coating will leave you with less mess after any cooking adventure.

Caraway Ceramic Nonstick 15-Inch X 10-Inch Baking Sheet

Caraway also released a 9-inch square cake pan which is the perfect size for brownies, blondies and coffee cake recipes.

Caraway Ceramic Nonstick 9-Inch Cake Pan

If you’re looking to treat yourself to something really sweet, then pick up a few pieces from the Caraway bakeware collection — and then bake yourself something even sweeter!