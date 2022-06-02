If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Last summer, you couldn’t scroll through Instagram or TikTok without stumbling upon someone wearing those ultra-comfy Pillow Slides. And according to our feeds, they’re not going anywhere any time soon. Luckily, Amazon is selling a version of the famous slides

that come in almost every color of the rainbow. And you can pick up a pair for under $25.

Called the Cushionaire Women’s Feather Recovery Slides

, these foam shoes are perfect for running errands, hitting the beach, or just hanging out at home. They feature a cushy 1.75-inch sole and a molded cushion footbed and they’re completely waterproof.

Plus, they come in colors and prints like hot pink, khaki, sunny yellow, tie-dye, and even leopard, so you can pick up a pair to go with every outfit you own.

As if you need to be convinced further that you need the Cushionaire slides in your life, they have over 7,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with most reviewers writing that not only are they the best Pillow Slide dupe currently out there, but they have also done wonders for those with foot issues.

“I have ordered several pairs trying to find the one that lives up to its hype,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Well, this one is it. Super cushy, fits true to size, I ordered the mauvish pink colored one and love it. I will be ordering a black pair. I have a heel spur and planters fasciitis so regular flip flops bother me after wearing several hours, these do not.”

Another five-star reviewer wrote, “I haven’t had any foot pain since getting them and can stand around a lot more. I was also concerned that the cushion would wear down similar to slippers with memory foam but these are so sturdy.”

The only hard decision you have to make about the Cushionaire slides is which color to go for. And, just like the reviewers, you may have to come back for more.