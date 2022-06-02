Walmart+ Savings Weekend Starts Now — Here’s What We’re Shopping

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Walmart’s summer savings sale is here, which means it’s time to snag some exciting items at a fraction of the cost. The sale includes home items, tech gear, kid’s toys and outdoor furniture the whole family will love. Sound too good to be true? We promise it’s real, but there is a catch. The deals are available to those with a Walmart+ membership. With the membership, you can shop the sale from June 2 until June 5.

If you haven’t heard about Walmart’s membership program, here’s a quick run down. Members get the opportunity to shop special promotions and events first before the general public. You also get exclusive and early access to some of Walmart’s biggest sales of the year, including Black Friday. Walmart+ costs $98 a year, that’s $12.95 a month. Ahead, see the deals that we can’t pass up!

Tech Deals

2020 Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air — $469, originally $539

Apple

Load the kids up for your next road trip with some new IPads. And, with Walmart’s sale, you can save over $100. The Ipad is a 2020 edition that comes with all the bells and whistles perfect for streaming YouTube shows and playing games.

Hisense XClass TV 50 Inch Smart Series — $295, originally $348

Hisense

Perfect for playrooms, this smart TV is a great addition if you’re decking the kid’s playroom out this summer. The television is quick, loads fast and has a clear, bright display. The best part? It’s compatible with our favorite streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and Disney+.

Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — $399

Meta Quest

Keep the entire family entertained with this virtual reality set. The set comes with a headset and two touch controllers. Parents also approve this virtual reality game. One wrote: “I like how my kids when playing aren’t just laying around they are actually up and moving and doing more than they have in a long time. So it’s very active.”

Home Deals

GreenLife 18-Piece Ceramic Non-stick Cookware Set — $79.97, originally $129.99

GreenLife

Is your current cookware burned and weathered? If so, it’s time to upgrade. Luckily, this 18-piece set is on sale and will fill your cabinets up. GreenLife’s non-stick cookware set comes with seven open fry pans, 1-quart and 2-quart covered saucepans, 4-quart covered casserole dish, 2.5-quart covered saute pan, stainless steel steamer, 10×15 inch baking sheet, 8×6 inch cutting board, 4 nylon utensils and a five-piece measuring spoon set.

iHome AutoVac Nova Self Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop — $269, originally $599

iHome

If you don’t have time to constantly sweep and vacuum up crumbs, you have to snag this remote-operated robot vacuum. It gets into the smallest corners and sucks up dirt and leftover snacks. Plus, it also mops without leaving a mess behind.

KitchenAid Professional 600 Stand Mixer — $239.99, originally $399.99

KitchenAid

Every cook covets this stand mixer that makes baking a breeze. The stand mixer kneads dough effortlessly, thanks to the attachments that it comes with. One coated flat beater, one coated power knead spiral dough hook one wire whip.

The Pioneer Woman 10-Piece Melamine Mixing Bowl Set — $29.50, originally $49.99

Pioneer Woman

These bowls are made for mixing, but they also double as great storage for leftovers and displaying fruit in your fridge.

Toy Deals

Radio Flyer, 3-in-1 Wagon — $130.17, originally $167.99

Radio Flyer

This wagon is great for trips to the park or while at the beach. It has double seats and a flatbed for holding items. It also folds down, making it easy to store, carry and throw in the car.

Costway Inflatable Water Slide — $299.99, originally $779.99

Costway

Summer break and summer birthdays just got better, thanks to this giant water slide. The slide has a large splash pool and water cannons perfect for water play on the hottest days.

Play-Doh 48-Pack — $26.97, originally $29.99

Play-Doh

For creative play, snag this 48 count of Play-Doh. The set includes six various sets of eight color variations.

LOL Surprise Bling Series Doll Playset — $40.93, originally $70

LOL

If your little one love LOL dolls, you’re going to want to get this playset asap — it comes with six capsules to open and explore for endless hours of fun.