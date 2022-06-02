The Home Depot Just Launched a New Line of Kid’s Décor & Every Piece Is so Affordable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If a kids’ bedroom or bathroom makeover is on your summer to-do list, then The Home Depot is here to help. The Home Depot just launched a brand new line of on-trend and affordable home décor for kids and everything in the collection is whimsical, fresh, and something your child will love.

StyleWell Kids is a new line available to shop exclusively on The Home Depot’s website. As of right now, the collection offers more than 65 items ranging from cute sheet sets and comforters to shower curtains and quilts, but according to The Home Depot, StyleWell Kids will continue to build out the collection through the rest of the year, with more bedroom accents and wall décor headed to the line in the fall.

“Each bedroom set leans into a central theme, including nautical décor, the great outdoors, modern princesses and more, to appeal to a broad range of children and parents,” a Home Depot press release reads. “While each set is cohesive, many of the products themselves are neutral and can fit into existing rooms. With lighter pinks and grey-blue tones, items are designed for kids to enjoy beyond a few younger years.”

So far, the collection is getting rave reviews.

“What young boy would not love this bed set?” one five-star reviewer wrote about the StyleWell Kids Trucks and Cars Cotton Quilt Set. “I got this for my grandnephew for when he comes to visit. He loves tractors and this quilt includes cars tractors and trucks … The backside of the quilt is a solid dark blue so it is reversible.”

Prices in the collection start at just under $30 and sheet and comforter sets are available in both Twin and Full/Queen sizes. And every piece in the line is made with 100% breathable cotton, so your kids will stay cool and comfortable whether they’re sleeping or using the shower.

Check out the entire StyleWell Kids line over on The Home Depot’s website.