This Under-$200 Vacuum Is So Good, Shoppers Say It’s Replacing Their Dysons: ‘Packs a Punch’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s be honest. Wielding a vacuum around the house will never be anyone’s favorite domestic chore, but if you’ve got kids and/or pets, it’s more or less a daily necessity to keep your space mess-free. And while plenty of vacuums (hello, Dyson!) get all the fanfare, there’s no shortage of Dyson vacuum dupes that provide the same power… without the hefty price tag. Yes, really!

One such dupe is the Hoover WindTunnel 3, which is on sale at Best Buy for just $179.99 — and yes, it truly is as good as those other pricey powerhouse vacs out there. This high-performance model is designed for pet owners and parents alike, thanks to a built-in reusable, easily washable HEPA filter that absorbs 99 percent of allergens and dust, along with a trio of suction channels that lift and remove debris from floor surfaces and dirt that’s embedded deeper.

Hoover Windtunnel 3

Hoover

This bagless model will make vacuuming a breeze, thanks to an extra-long 30-foot power cord and ample accessories to cover every nook and cranny. Along with the included pivoting dusting tool, pet turbo tool, telescoping extension wand, and crevice tool, the incandescent headlight located on the base helps you see into all those dark corners with ease. It’s designed to work with all floor and carpet types, so hidden messes in high-pile rugs are no match for this powerful vac.

Nearly 1,500 Best Buy shoppers have sung the praises of the Windtunnel 3 — especially for busy homes with lots of humans and fur babies. One recent buyer with four heavily-shedding Huskies gave it high marks. Another recent shopper called it “the greatest vacuum I’ve ever owned. And I’ve had a lot of vacuums.”

A previous buyer called it a “pet/kid lovers dream,” adding, “I love the Hoover because it is so easy to use, easy to clean, light weight, great with pet hair, and even amazing on tile (hard) floors. My dog could not stand the sound of any vacuum but with this Hoover, I can vacuum right next to him and he does not even move. This is a very powerful cleaning system. I tell people this vacuum really sucks, and I mean that in a positive way. I would recommend this to anyone that has kids or pets. Hair pick up is wonderful.”