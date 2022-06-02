These Walmart Sandals Look Exactly Like Everyone’s Favorite Tevas, But They’re Only $12

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that it’s officially time to step up your summer sandals game, you might be in the market for a new pair that’s both stylish and comfortable to carry you through the season. Of course, if you’ve got a summer of adventure ahead of you, you’re probably eyeing a pair of Tevas — aka the cult-favorite sandals that keep feet comfy and blister-free on long hikes and active days alike. But with a price tag upwards of $40 per pair (with some styles as much as $100), they’re not necessarily the most budget-friendly option on the block. Don’t fret. Walmart is here to save your feet and your wallet this summer.

The Time and Tru Platform Nature Sandal not only looks insanely similar to the ever-popular Teva, but provides the same amount of cushioning and support at a fraction of the price. Available in medium and wide widths in sizes 6 through 12, the adorable black colorway is just $12, while other shades are slightly higher at $14.98 — a bargain no matter how you slice it.

Time and Tru Platform Nature Sandal

Walmart

Platform Nature Sandal $12 Buy now Sign Up

These platform sandals are eco-friendly thanks to recycled polyester webbing, and they’re lightweight yet durable enough for outdoor adventures aplenty thanks to a treaded outsole that provides traction on uneven territory. Adjustable straps and an easy hook-and-loop closure offers the perfect fit, while the rubber midsole offers support for your toes, arches, and heels.

Based on more than 40 stellar reviews, it’s clear that Walmart shoppers love these sandals. One shopper with flat feet boasted about them, while another with wide feet noted: “I love them! I have very wide feet. And these fit perfect, and they are comfy. I’m 45, so shoes must be comfy and easy to walk in. I didn’t have any trouble with wobble.”

Another buyer called them “cute and comfy,” adding that they’re “so comfortable and easy to walk in, even with the platform. I bought a pair for my daughter too, and the first day she wore them, she walked 18,000 steps and never complained once.” A pregnant reviewer even noted that she plans to buy multiple pairs in case they don’t return next season — at less than $15 per pair, scooping up a few colors is totally doable and still less costly than shelling out for Tevas. A no-brainer, indeed!