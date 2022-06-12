CVS Is Having a Week-Long Father’s Day Promo — Here’s How to Save on Tons of Gifts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Somehow, it’s already June, which means Father’s Day is right around the corner. It’s a hectic time of year — school is wrapping up for the kiddos, summer vacation plans are underway and somehow, work seems to be getting busier than ever. So, when it comes to dad’s holiday, opting for an option that’s dependable and stress-free is crucial. Enter CVS.

Sure, you might be used to stopping into the drugstore for stuff like contact lens solution and cold medicine, but it’s actually chock-full of incredible gift ideas, too. And, better yet, CVS is having a massive Father’s Day promotion where you can get anything and everything you need at the same online storefront. From June 12 through 18, when you spend $25 on qualifying purchases (like the ones below), you’ll receive $10 in ExtraBucks.

Better yet, if you’re in a time crunch for last-minute Father’s Day gifts, you can check out the free Buy Online, Pick Up In Store option that CVS offers. This way, you can order and pay for what you want at your leisure, and pick it up whenever it’s most convenient to you — CVS will have it ready in as little as an hour.

Below, check out some of the best Father’s Day gifts at CVS you can get for the dad in your life:

Gillette. Gillette.

King C. Gillette Cordless Beard Trimmer Shave Kit

Give him the grooming power of professionals with this beard trimmer kit. He’ll get three interchangeable comb attachments that perfectly cut all kinds of beards, from stubble to lengthy.

King C. Gillette Cordless Men's Beard Trimmer Shave Kit $29.49 Buy now Sign Up

Philips. Philips.

Philips Sonicare 3100 Power Toothbrush

There’s nothing more satisfying than a good teeth cleaning, especially when it’s done with a toothbrush as high-tech as the Sonicare 3100. The electronic toothbrush is perfect for aggressive brushers as it has a pressure sensor that protects teeth and gums from excessive force and lets you know when you’ve been going to town too hard. Per the brand, it can remove up to 3x the amount of plaque that a regular brush typically can.

Philips Sonicare 3100 Power Toothbrush $54.99 Buy now Sign Up

GiletteLabs. Gillette Labs.

GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar Razor

No ordinary razor, this innovative groomer is built with exfoliating technology so that each shave is smooth and free of irritation. What’s more, it comes in a set that also includes a travel case, three cartridges and a stand.

GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar Razor $27.99 (originally $39.99) Buy now Sign Up

Dove. Dove.

Dove Men+Care Aluminum Free Deodorant Spray

Refreshing and long-lasting, this Dove deodorant spray is effective for up to 48 hours. Bonus: the eucalyptus and birch scent smells like a spa.

Dove Men+Care Aluminum Free Deodorant Spray $8.79 Buy now Sign Up

Nivea. Nivea.

Nivea Men Creme

This all-over moisturizing cream soothes your hands, face and body without leaving a greasy feeling afterward thanks to the lightweight, vitamin-filled formula.

Nivea Men Creme $7.29 Buy now Sign Up

Cremo. CVS.

Cremo Body Wash

Transport dad to the spa in his own home with this ultra-luxe (yet shockingly affordable) body wash. The moisturizing cleanser has a light citrus scent and contains moisturizing oils that leave skin feeling refreshed and silky smooth.

Cremo Body Wash $9.99 Buy now Sign Up

Would. CVS.

Would Shaving Cream

If the dad in your life is a fan of Barstool Sports, he’ll be happy to know the brand also crafts grooming essentials like this shaving cream, which has a menthol cooling agent to prevent any stinging or burning post-shave.

Would Shaving Cream $7.99 Buy now Sign Up

AXE. CVS.

AXE Body Spray for Men

You can’t go wrong with gifting the scent of AXE — no matter the product. This body spray comes in five different aromas so that you can cater to dad’s unique taste.