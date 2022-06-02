Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Summer on Deck

Padma Lakshmi Uses This $12 Tool To Achieve Perfect Lashes For Her ‘Camera-Ready’ Look

Delilah Gray
Padma Lakshmi at arrivals for ANNIE Premiere, Ziegfeld Theatre, New York, NY December 7, 2014. Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection.
Tweezerman Folding iLashcomb: Padma Lakshmi's Fav
Tweezerman Folding iLashcomb: Padma Lakshmi's Fav
Tweezerman Folding iLashcomb: Padma Lakshmi's Fav
Tweezerman Folding iLashcomb: Padma Lakshmi's Fav
Remember the days when we thought that applying ten rounds of mascara was the way to get longer lashes? Do you remember the clumpy spider lashes of the early 2000s? Because they still haunt our memories. Since then, we’ve discovered eyelash tools, serums, and new techniques to give us that “camera-ready” look. Speaking of camera-ready, the queen of camera-ready looks has always been Padma Lakshmi, and she finally dished some secrets about her sought-after routine.

Recently, on May 25, Lakshmi did a video with Vogue on her Beauty Secrets. From skincare must-haves to makeup picks she adores, it’s a routine everyone is fawning over. However, one thing that piqued our interest was a little tool the Top Chef star used to comb through her lashes, making them long and eye-catching.

Courtesy of Tweezerman

The Tweezerman Folding iLashcomb
is a small but mighty tool that many swear by for separating and combing their lashes. Deemed a “makeup bag staple,” this tool is simple to use. All you have to do is comb the tool through your lashes right after you apply your desired coats of mascara.

Per the brand, clean it by wiping down with an alcohol wipe and allowing it to air dry.

Available at Saks Fifth Avenue, Amazon, and Ulta
, and Ulta, we have no doubt this tool will become a beloved staple. One of the top Amazon reviews called it the “best eyelash comb.” They added: “This is exactly what I’ve been looking for! I find that plastic or rounded metal-tipped eyelash combs don’t separate lashes as well as this does. I find lash combs like this difficult to find in stores. The folding feature keeps it safely tucked away.”

