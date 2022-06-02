Amazon Shoppers Call This Massaging Foot Spa a ‘Godsend’ For Their Aches & Now It’s 34% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re constantly on your feet for your job or you carry your stress in your feet, our feet need to be pampered. They carry us around day-to-day and what do we do? Most of the time, we do nothing to help our feet. However, the older we get, the more we have to focus on every part of our bodies. From handy pumice stones to a nice pedicure, we can step it up further by treating ourselves to a foot spa.

People make fun of foot spas, but we have no idea why. They’re warm as heck and relieve so much tension in parts of our feet we didn’t realize. Thanks to Amazon, customers may be able to get one of the bestselling foot spas on the site for over 30 percent off.

Courtesy of Niksa Niksa.

The Niksa Foot Spa Bath Massager

is a versatile foot spa that is designed to target stress relief with the heated modes, vibration, and mini acupressure massaging controls. This multi-functional foot spa is basically a mini spa for your feet! We carry a lot of stress on our feet, and this is designed to eliminate all of it. From heated bubbles to vibrations the customer can set, it’s no wonder so many have been raving about it.

Per a few notes from the brand, make sure you keep the water volume between the minimum and maximum line, along with keeping the hot water under 125 degrees Farenheit. Using it is very easy because all you have to do is pour in the water and turn it on to your preferred settings.

One of the top reviews called this a “godsend,” saying in the title “This thing is a godsend..” She added: “I’m on my feet for 7 to 10 hours a day… So I got this bad boy! And I love it. Super happy with it.”

Another customer added, “I am a pregnant nurse that has aching feet by the end of shift. This product is amazing and my feet feel so happy afterward. No more aches after using this! The water gets nice and toasty and the bubbles and massage work perfectly! I am so glad I bought this.”