Shoppers Agree This Walmart Grill Works Just as Well as a Big Green Egg, But It’s a Fraction of the Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While the rain hasn’t fully gone away, there’s no denying that summer is finally here. The pools have been opening; the sun is out longer, and everyone just seems a little more relaxed. With the warm weather finally coming out, a few more things are being brought out as well. We’re talking about the kiddie pool, sundresses, and, of course, the grill.

No summertime is complete without the summertime grilling. Whether it’s a family cookout or a neighborhood event, no one can deny how delicious those grilled goodies are. Now, it’s no secret that grills can get pricey, especially if you want a favorite like the Big Green Egg Grill. However, thanks to Walmart customers, we may have found a more affordable grill that customers are calling just as good (and better for their wallets!)

Courtesy of Kamado Joe Kamado Joe.

Joe Jr. 13.5 in. Portable Charcoal Grill $299.00 Buy now Sign Up

The Joe Jr. 13.5 in. Portable Charcoal Grill is a unique portable grill that’s perfect for any occasion. With a ceramic surface that locks in smoke and moisture, this grill has become a favorite amongst Walmart shoppers. Along with a ceramic frame, it has a cast-iron air vent, a 148.5 square inch cooking surface, and a built-in temp gauge.

Along with being less than $300, customers can’t get over how much of a steal it is compared to other bestselling grills like the Big Green Egg Grill.

One of the top reviews said they were hunting for a more affordable grill, and finding this gem. They said, “I’ve owned a large Big Green Egg for over 20 years. The quality is excellent and I love grilling/smoking on it. But cooking for me and my wife the large egg is sometimes overkill… The quality [of the Joe Jr grill] is every bit as good at BGE.”

Considering the fact that the Big Green Egg can easily cost over $1,000, we’d say this is the deal of a lifetime so don’t wait too long to snag it!

