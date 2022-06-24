These Stylish Hoka Dupes Are Just $20 at Walmart & They’ll Have You Doing a Double-Take

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to comfy running shoes, it’s true that Hoka One Ones are the gold standard, with podiatrists and celebrities like Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Katie Holmes alike all sporting them over the years. But with a premium price tag of $125 and up (and some styles as high as $200), it’s understandable if you’re on the hunt for supportive sneakers that won’t break the bank.

Enter the Avia Women’s Hightail Sneaker, a cushy running shoe that comes in a slew of colorways and provides just as much support and shock absorption as its pricier, big-name counterpart. Normally retailing for $24.98, the Hightail is even more affordable right now — on sale for just $20. That means you can score a pair for indoor and outdoor workouts and they’re still a fraction of what one pair of Hoka One Ones would cost.

Designed to reduce the impact on joints, whether you’re going for a light stroll or pounding the pavement, you will want to live in these sneakers day in and day out. A soft, seamless, supportive, breathable mesh upper layer is paired with lightweight molded insoles with added arch support to provide the perfect fit. The brand’s signature midsole technology works to ensure soft, responsive landings, while the rubber outsole provides durability and traction no matter where your outdoor adventures may take you.

In a medium width in half and full sizes between 6 and 11, it’s clear why dozens of reviewers have shared their enthusiastic thoughts about these budget-friendly sneakers. “I’m blown away at how comfortable these shoes are,” wrote one recent shopper. “I’m on my feet for eight hours, requiring a lot of walking, and these shoes are better than the high-dollar ones I’ve tried. A rare find.”

Shoppers with back, knee, and leg injuries, in particular, can’t stop praising these shoes. One buyer with knee issues recently called them “comfortable and made well,” and like “walking on air,” adding, “I just bought my second pair of Hightail sneakers. I fell in love with the shoe.” A buyer with pre-existing back injuries after an accident loves them so much, that they’ve ordered five pairs — a glowing endorsement if we’ve ever heard one.