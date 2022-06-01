This Brightening Eye Cream Is a ‘Lifesaver’ For People With Dark Circles & It’s on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to protecting the delicate skin around your peepers from harsh environmental elements, it’s tough to beat a gentle, nourishing eye cream. But with the best picks costing a pretty penny, it’s understandable if you want to be sure your eye cream of choice actually works, and that’s where this brightening eye cream from REN Skincare comes into play.

The beloved brand is known for its effective eye creams, and the Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream ($51, now on sale for $40.80 with promo code FF20) is no exception. If you’ve noticed lately that your under-eye circles and dark spots are more pronounced — or that the skin around your eye area simply looks (and feels) dull and dry lately — you’ll love this vegan, fragrance-free option that helps minimize the appearance of dark circles after just seven days of consistent use.

Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream

The hydrating, brightening action happens thanks to a potent blend of natural ingredients, including elderberry flower extract, an antioxidant that protects skin from free radicals in the environment that show up as premature signs of aging, puffiness and dark circles around the eyes. There’s also glycogen, a powerful humectant that locks in moisture for skin that looks and feels soft, smooth and supple.

Buyers can’t stop boasting about the cream, especially with regular use. “After using this product for two weeks, I noticed a difference under my eyes, and brown spots around my eyes lightened. I love this product,” wrote one five-star shopper.

Another happy buyer added: “I have tried numerous products over the years, and none worked. I have just started using this product, and I saw improvement the first time I used it. Also, no irritation, works fine under makeup (no caking). I will definitely buy more REN products.”

Yet another summed it up perfectly, writing: “This cream WORKS! My (inherited, lifelong) dark circles are going away. Consistent use, every single night, has been the key. It’s taking months, but that’s OK, the results are SO worth it.”