People feature products on TikTok all the time, it’s nothing too new. From makeup products to organization finds, we’ve been shown a slew of life-changing products. However, it’s rare that a product gets so much attention that there are thousands of TikToks under the hashtag, resulting in millions of views apiece. No, we’re not talking about the beloved skincare brand Glow Recipe, we’re talking about the Blackstone Adventure-Ready Griddle.

Under the #blackstonegriddle tag on TikTok, you can see thousands of people firing it up and cooking up loads of mouth-watering recipes. This has been on our timeline so many times that we’re been daydreaming about firing it up for ourselves. Thanks to Walmart, people can snag it for nearly 15 percent off today. Before you snag it for yourself, why not find out why the internet is obsessed with it?

Courtesy of Blackstone Blackstone.

The Blackstone Adventure-Ready 22″ Griddle is a portable, easy-to-clean griddle that gives people a 361 square inch cooking surface that’s perfect for a slew of dishes. Included with the viral griddle is an adapter hose that you can connect to your propane, non-slip handles, and a folding stand to make it easy to use wherever you take it.

At Walmart alone, over 1200 customers have raved about the griddle, calling it a “great buy” for camping and outdoor fun. One review said, “Another must-have for our camping. It makes our camping more enjoyable with good food cooked on this griddle. We love that we can cook multiple foods and just makes cooking easy and a lot faster. Highly recommended!”

If you’re interested in the bigger 28″ Blackstone that also has two built-in air fryers, you’re in luck because that one is on sale too. Originally $497, you can save $50 today because it’s marked down to $447!

Courtesy of Blackstone

