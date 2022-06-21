This Veggie Chopper From Amazon Has Over 3 Million Views on TikTok & Shoppers Say It’s ‘Life-Changing’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re all about making life simple and easy, especially within the home. And if you’re looking for less stress in the kitchen, chances are you’ve opted for meal kits or meal prep recipes. But what about adding a new cooking tool to that list of simple solutions? We’ve found this veggie chopper at Amazon that makes cooking enjoyable, and the three million views on TikTok would agree. “This is life-changing. Seriously! Every single mom needs this,” said a reviewer. “It saves so much time, and you get the perfect size every time. Not to mention cutting onions, I don’t cry anymore!” Did we also mention that it comes with a large collection tray too? The built-in chop lid cuts food directly into an attached container, so [there is] no more mess in sight. The best part: it’s 25 percent off, making this vegetable chopper very budget-friendly. This efficient device is worth nearly $30 now and too easy not to use.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Image: Fullstar. Courtesy of Fullstar.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $29.98, originally $39.99

Fullstar’s Vegetable Chopper completely changes how you think about cooking, whether you’re a novice or a longtime cook. An Amazon reviewer said, “I hate cooking so much. Chopping is a pain and takes too long. My eyes water when cutting onions. This product has made my life so much easier. I don’t dread cooking.”

This slicer set takes half the time to cut in different techniques. It comes with four interchangeable blades that julienne, chop, dice and slice all types of veggies. There are even spiralizer blades that make ribbon and spiral cuts. Whichever method you choose, this kitchen tool safely tackles even the toughest of produce. Luckily, the safety lock feature keeps all fingers out of harm’s way.

So make your work in the kitchen a bit more relaxed and fun with this vegetable chopper at Amazon

