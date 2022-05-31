Shoppers Swear This On-Sale Retinol Stick ‘Fills Out Wrinkles’ & ‘Makes You Overall Skin look Softer’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve all heard of the benefits of retinol by now and how great the star ingredient is for fading lines and wrinkles, calming acne and even smoothing hyperpigmentation. Most times, these retinol products are in serum form — but now there’s an easier way to get a dose of retinol into your daily skincare routine. Meet Peace Out’s Retinol Face Stick that’s on sale for $25.50, instead of the regular price of $34.

According to the brand, the retinol stick is a “magic eraser” that — you guessed it — smooths fine lines and wrinkles. The stick contains a three percent encapsulated retinol blend that doesn’t irritate the skin. The best part? All you have to do is apply it at night, then go to sleep. The formula works as your rest, regenerating skin cells and stimulating collagen production to make the complexion look youthful and radiant once again.

And, you don’t have to worry about a sticky finish or feel. The retinol stick isn’t messy, thanks to its smooth balm texture that immediately melts into the skin. Plus, aside from the stick’s silky texture, the retinol stick actually offers visible results. Peace Out reported that after two weeks, 81 percent of users said that their “fine lines and wrinkles appeared softer after using this product.” After four weeks, the brand also said that 100 percent of users confirmed that their skin felt smoother than it did when they started using the retinol.

“I think that this product works really well,” one shopper said. “It has virtually taken away my forehead lines, and the [ones] from between my eyes and lines around my lips are gone!”

Another customer wrote, “it truly works! Somehow it fills out the wrinkles and makes your overall skin look softer and less wrinkled. I have purchased two so far. That says it all.” Try the retinol stick for yourself — we’re sure you’ll love the results too. But hurry, snag the “magic” stick while it’s on sale now.