Aldi Is Selling Beautiful La Jolla Basket Dupes for Just $20 Right Now

Oversized floor baskets are a smart storage solution for cozy throws, toys or decorative pillows. Among the most popular choice are La Jolla baskets, which are uniquely handcrafted with seagrass and recycled resin. If you’re not looking to drop hundreds of dollars on these chic floor baskets (a standard, medium-sized La Jolla basket costs $129.99), don’t worry — there is a similar style of storage basket in Aldi stores that cost only $19.99 for a limited time.

Aldi

Huntington Home Woven Floor Basket $19.99 Buy now Sign Up

During your usual Aldi walk-through, you can find these Huntington Home woven floor baskets for only $19.99. Just like the expensive La Jolla alternative, these Aldi floor baskets are hand woven and completely one-of-a-kind — featuring a bold, black or white triangular pattern that lines each rim. These storage baskets are a great size, offering more than enough space for folded throw blankets, snacks or odds and ends that are usually scattered around the house. The Huntington Home woven floor baskets are on sale right now, and are available while supplies last in-store.

If you’re looking for more bohemian, natural-inspired storage baskets that won’t break the bank, Amazon has a few affordable options that look extremely similar. The YOUDENOVA large woven rope basket is only $35.99 on Amazon. It’s made of natural jute and woven, cotton rope. Its extra-large size offers plenty of space for storing items — it would even make a pretty laundry basket.

Amazon

YOUDENOVA Large Woven Rope Basket $35.99 Buy now Sign Up

The Goodpick rope storage basket from Amazon costs just $19.99 — it’s another stylish, affordable alternative to the pricey La Jolla basket. The Goodpick basket features sand-colored cotton rope and jute, tied together with a white colorb lock design. The handles make for easy storage transportation, so you can easily bring it from room to room as you clean and stash items away.

Amazon

Goodpick Cotton Rope Storage Basket $19.99 Buy now Sign Up

We’ll definitely be snatching up these woven floor baskets soon!

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: