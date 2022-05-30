Save Up To 30% Off On Tarte Cosmetics With This Secret Memorial Day Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

By now, we consider ourselves to be experts when it comes to unearthing the very best sales the internet world has to offer. Seriously, if there’s a sale to be had, we’ll find it. One brand we have on our radar for all things sale is none other than Tarte Cosmetics. The TikTok-approved brand is loved by celebs such as Zooey Deschanel, Shay Mitchell, Kyle Richards and so many more. Of course, the beauty brand’s concealers have remained a cult favorite for a reason, namely that it’s incredibly good at covering up dark circles and imperfections. And as part of QVC’s Memorial Day sale, you can snag their best-selling concealers and more for a limited time. While Tarte Cosmetics already offers their products at great prices, we’ll never pass up a good sale.

Below, we’ve selected a few of our favorite items included in the holiday sale we recommend stocking up on immediately.

tarte Sugar Rush Skin Treat Concealer Duo w/ Brush

Goodbye, dark circles! Tarte’s Sugar Rush Skin Treat Concealer instantly lifts and blurs your skin with one swipe. The waterproof, medium-full coverage is designed as a stick concealer that glides on. You’ll see an instantly brightened look under your eyes and reduced redness. It’s great for all-day wear and is made with macadamia, vitamin E, avocado and shea butters.

tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush Duo with Brush

Is it just us or has a super rosy blush become part of your everyday makeup routine? This Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush is formulated with Amazonian clay, vitamin E, and mineral pigments. It has a heavy pigment and requires little product to blend onto your cheeks with ease—a dream!

tarte Super Size Amazonian Clay 16-Hr Full Coverage Foundation

For many of us, by the end of a long day, our foundation is blotchy and streaky. This Amazonian Clay 16-Hour Foundation makes it so that’s no longer the case. It’s full coverage and promises to last you through the entire day without budging. The soft matte finish instantly reduces the look of pores, fine lines all while looking as natural as can be.