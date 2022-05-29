Sephora’s Memorial Day Sale Is Full of Cult-Favorite Items — Here’s What To Buy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Memorial Day Weekend is the best time to find stellar markdowns on all of your favorite products. Ahead of warm weather days, this is your chance to stock up on any items you might be running low on or finally try out those viral beauty staples. One of the best sales this weekend is by far the Sephora Memorial Day Sale, which ends on May 30th. The major beauty sale is full of must-have beauty products from best-selling brands, such as Milk Makeup, Fenty Beauty, Sunday Riley, Tarte and much more. You’ll want to grab your credit card now because these sale items are up to 50% off. Yup, it’s that good.

Because Sephora is the hub for all things skincare and makeup, the sale can be a bit overwhelming if you don’t know what to buy. Fret not, for we’re here to help and get on you on track to having the most fabulous lineup of products in your cart. Oh, and did we mention that you can also get free shipping on your order when you use code ‘FREESHIP’? Scroll on for the items you won’t want to miss.

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette makes it so you can achieve limitless gorgeous eye looks in no time. Mix and match with the pastels to neutrals and create either a casual everyday glam or a jaw-dropping smoky eye. This portable, mini six-pan palette is packed with rich, blendable colors that feature matte, shimmer, and glitter finishes. This long-wear palette seriously has all the shades you need in one.

MILK MAKEUP Blur Liquid Matte Foundation

It’s difficult to find a full coverage foundation that doesn’t make your skin feel suffocated and cakey. That’s why this ultra-weightless foundation from Milk Makeup is a game-changer. With an oil-free, silicone-free formula it lets your skin breathe while effectively still providing a flawless full-coverage result.

Drunk Elephant Protini™ Powerpeptide Resurfacing Serum with Lactic Acid

Drunk Elephant exceeds expectations with its revolutionary skincare. This powerful AM/PM exfoliating serum visibly improves your skin’s texture, tone and radiance. It is formulated with 10% lactic acid and 11 signal peptides. Use this product to achieve plump, bouncy skin all the while as it targets a dull, uneven complexion. It’s also great for addressing the appearance of fine lines, sun damage, and enlarged pores.

tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof 12-Hour Concealer

When it comes to concealers, there is hardly a brand that is even close to rivaling Tarte Cosmetics. This waterproof, 12-hour wear concealer seamlessly hides skin discolorations and imperfections. You’ll have a radiant complexion when you use this bestselling, buildable, creamy concealer stick. The twist-up stick design makes it easy to apply on the go. The oil-free product leaves a matte finish.

MAKEUP BY MARIO Gentle Makeup Remover Wipes

For many, this is the summer where we return to traveling and being on the go. Use these refreshing biodegradable wipes infused with cucumber water to take off your makeup after a long day. These gently and effectively remove your foundation and more without drying out your skin. The resealable package makes it the perfect item to keep in your bag and use whenever needed.