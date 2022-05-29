Victoria Beckham’s Go-To Luxe Cleanser Is On Sale — But Only Until Tomorrow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
Shopping for skincare products requires a bit of trial and error — and at times, a few headaches. When we’re not sure who to turn to for recommendations we can actually trust, we love looking at celeb-loved products. A-listers have the best of the best in their makeup and skincare cabinet, meaning that when they give their stamp of approval to a product it’s more than likely one we need to get our hands on ASAP. One of the famous faces we love to mimic? Victoria Beckham. According to Glamour, Victoria Beckham swears by Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Enzyme Cleaner as her go-to exfoliator, and it’s on sale now as part of Violet Grey’s Memorial Day Put It in the Bag event. That’s right, you can currently purchase this high-end (or dare we say, posh) product for 20 percent off the retail price.
Dr. Barbara Sturm is loved by celebs far and wide. What makes this product so great is that the powder formula doubles as a cleansing foam and exfoliator. This is especially ideal for oily and combination skin, which if you have oily skin, you know is a rare find. The two-in-one product transforms into a soft foam upon adding water, making it a delicate and soothing wash as you use it. It’s also safe for those with sensitive skin.
If you’re looking to target enlarged pores or dull skin, this cleanser will make it so your skin looks and feels rejuvenated instantly. It’s packed with enzymes that work to clear dry and rough textures, reduce excess oil from pores, and thoroughly remove makeup. Key ingredients include an advanced antioxidant Vitamin C that hydrates and revitalizes the skin for a radiant complexion.
As is the case with many exfoliators, the Enzyme Cleanser should only be applied two to three times a week. However, if you have oily skin, Dr. Barbara Sturm notes it’s can be used every day.
Ahead of summer, this cleanser will be your holy grail to avoid clogged pores and effectively clean off makeup. Take not from Posh Spice and add this to your routine while it’s on sale.
