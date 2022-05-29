Victoria Beckham’s Go-To Luxe Cleanser Is On Sale — But Only Until Tomorrow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Enzyme Cleaner $60 Buy now Sign Up

Dr. Barbara Sturm is loved by celebs far and wide. What makes this product so great is that the powder formula doubles as a cleansing foam and exfoliator. This is especially ideal for oily and combination skin, which if you have oily skin, you know is a rare find. The two-in-one product transforms into a soft foam upon adding water, making it a delicate and soothing wash as you use it. It’s also safe for those with sensitive skin.