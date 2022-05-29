There’s Only Two Days Left to Shop Charlotte Tilbury’s Memorial Day Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s not every day that you can save big on the makeup products you’ve been waiting for the right moment to buy. Well, the Charlotte Tilbury Memorial Day sale is your sign that it’s finally time to press checkout on those items. When their Pillow Talk lipstick collection went viral, the line instantly became one of our go-to’s for all occasions. Charlotte Tilbury concealers also quickly earned a place on our makeup shelves for their magic-like ability to give us a radiant glow —even on the days when we’re three coffees in. While these are arguably the most popular products the brand has to offer, their makeup and skin-care products are definitely also worth trying out. As part of their major Memorial Day sale, you can snag 15 off on build-your-own beauty kits and 20 percent off select items until May 30.

Charlotte Tilbury rarely has sales as good as this, and with the build-your-own kit, you can shop all of the items you want in one fell swoop.

These beauty gift boxes are customizable and allow you to build a magic routine tailored to you and your needs. Choose your favorites for skin, eyes, lips, and cheeks. You’ll be happy to know that TikTok-approved items like the Pillowtalk lipstick and Airbrush Flawless Foundation are included in the sale.

In addition to these amazing bundles, you can also score a free jar of Magic Cream Light, a $100 value, on orders over $165 from now through May 31.

While this sale makes it so you can pretty much experiment as much as you want, it’s also a great opportunity to stock up on items you already know you love and try out a few new ones.

Remember, the sale ends tomorrow, so we suggest buying ASAP before it is too late.