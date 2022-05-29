Meghan Markle Uses This Serum To Achieve Her Long Lashes & It’s Currently 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Over the last few years, we’ve tried a wide array of Meghan Markle’s favorite lavish beauty products. From the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation to the Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick It’s safe to say we’re now at the point where if an item is Meghan-approved, there’s no doubt we’re going to love it just as much. The Duchess of Sussex embodies a classic natural beauty glam and she’s nailed the ‘no-makeup makeup look’ to a T. When we discovered that the secret to her long lashes is actually the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, we immediately jumped to buy. And now that it’s on sale at 20 percent off when you use the code ‘SUN’, we plan on stocking up ASAP.

In 2017, Megan told Allure how she makes her lashes look so full. She said, “I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be.” If you’re unfamiliar with the lash serum, let us explain exactly why it’s so great (and why you need to have it in your makeup bag).

Courtesy of RevitaLash RevitaLash.

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner $78.00, originally $98.00 After Code SUN Buy now Sign Up

The Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner is a powerful eyelash serum that helps improve the overall appearance of one’s eyelashes. The 2020 New Beauty Award winner does this by using a blend of natural botanicals to enhance overall shine, flexibility, and moisture. As the only ophthalmologist lash serum on the market, it also works to prevent breakage and brittleness.

The application is simple, all you have to do is apply a thin line of the serum to clean, dry eyelashes above the level of the skin. According to the brand, one brush stroke is sufficient to cover the entire eyelash.

Please note that for the time being, this product cannot be shipped to California if you’re ordering from Dermstore.

Before you go, click here to see Meghan Markle’s best fashion moments as a royal.

