Save $100 on This Dyson Vacuum During Best Buy’s Memorial Day Sale

We love it when we can save big on products we’ll actually be using again and again. In this case, it’s a Dyson vacuum cleaner that is majorly discounted for Memorial Day weekend. As part of Big Buy’s sale, you can snag the Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum at $100 off its retail price. Dropping the price from $700 to a cool $600. Dyson cleaners are renowned in the world of cleaning and there’s no doubt about it that they’ll get the job done and then some. Long are the days when those messes in the kitchen seemed impossible to clean up in a timely manner or that dirt stuck on your shoes after a long day out. Now is the perfect time to scoop up that vacuum you’ve had your eye on for a while, you’ll thank yourself in the long run for making a smart shopping decision.

If you don’t already have a cordless vacuum, you should know that it will completely change your current chore lifestyle for the better. Now, you’ll be able to walk around the house in one go without stopping every few minutes. Plus, you can quickly address mess by converting it to a handheld when needed and then store it away without the hassle.

The Dyson V11 vacuum also optimizes suction and run time to deep clean everywhere. And as an added bonus, you’ll also see real-time reporting on the LCD screen that gives you total control of your clean—how cool is that?

When you purchase this vacuum you’ll receive five Dyson engineered tools for versatile whole-home and car cleaning. This includes a mini-motorized tool for removing pet hair from upholstery and tight spaces.

One satisfied shopper wrote, “I am impressed, and trust me that is not easily done. Packaging is nice and well organized, honestly, I have no idea how did they fit all those parts and extensions in that box. Device is very powerful and very convenient to use.”

The sale is only going on for this weekend, so make sure you snag it before it’s too late!

