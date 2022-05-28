If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Admit it, at one point or another you’ve scrolled down your TikTok feed and seen a makeup or skincare product that’s going viral, leading you to purchase it only moments later. It happens to the best of us (for some, probably more than others), but when we see our favorite celebrities swear by the product there’s no stopping us from buying it, too. With that being said, not all of them are winners. Glow Recipe is one of the few brands that regularly go viral for their game-changing acne clarifying serums, toners, or SPF. When all the buzz slows down on surrounding brands, Glow Recipe proves to be home to the products we’ll find ourselves buying again and again; and get this, literally everything on their site is 15 percent off right now when you use the code ‘GLOWFAM’. This is one sale you won’t want to miss—trust us.

Depending on your specific skin concern, you can shop for products that will be the best for you and your needs. Are you wanting to address fine lines? Try out the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask. Dark spots and hyperpigmentation more your thing? The Guava Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum will have you looking glowy and radiant in no time. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite products, but you won’t go wrong with anything you choose.

Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Serum —$34, originally $40

Think of this as the new MVP in your skincare routine. It tackles multiple skincare concerns all at once thanks to its topline lineup of ingredients without drying out your skin. Glow Recipe’s Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Acid serum is truly unlike any other and it’s designed to smooth textured skin, clarify pores, and treat and prevent future breakouts. And if you’re hoping to clear up dark spots, this serum is perfect for that as well as it is packed with Vitamin C.

Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask — $35.70, originally $42

Sometimes we find ourselves in desperate need of an under-eye skincare boost. This gentle but mighty eye sleeping mask is formulated with avocado, encapsulated retinol, coffeeberry, and niacinamide. Put on before bed and let it work its magic overnight, in the morning, you’ll wake up to a more moisturized, brightened, and de-puffed transformative look. It’s truly a miracle worker.

Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream — $33.15, originally $39

As the name suggests, this product is all about getting your plump on. A dewy visage is just a few swipes away with this gel-cream moisturizer that fills each skin layer with long-lasting, plumping hydration. It’s non-greasy and full of powerhouse ingredients such as polyglutamic acid, multi-weight hyaluronic acid, plum, and ice willowherb. The Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream is great for all skin types and concerns.