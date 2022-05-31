Shoppers Say This Tinted Vitamin C & SPF Serum ‘Instantly Smooths Skin’ & Leaves It Visibly Brighter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Skincare that doubles as a 3-in-1 sounds great in theory, but more times than not, these products wreak havoc on your skin, causing even more problems. Thankfully there are multi-tasking products that we’ve found that get the job done and leave skin with a stellar glow. One more we just added to the list? Ilia’s tinted vitamin C serum that instantly smooths skin and leaves it with a bright glow.

Ilia’s C Beyond Triple Serum takes the best features of a tinted moisturizer, vitamin C serum and an SPF and combines them into one product for results that are too good not to share. The formula has vitamin C, which is known to brighten skin and smooth dark spots. The base of the serum is niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3), that helps to soothe common skin conditions like acne, rosacea and wrinkles. It also maintains the skin’s moisture barrier by repairing damaged skin cells.

C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40

Ilia Beauty

Ilia Vitamin C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40 $64 Buy now Sign Up

Not that we’ve covered the formula, let’s dive into the benefits. Not only does the serum brighten skin and smooth uneven skin tone, but the mighty multi-tasking tint also protects skin against cancer thanks to the included SPF 40. The SPF is zinc-oxide based and shields against harmful rays from the sun, blue light and pollution. And, the protective formula is also great for no makeup days since it has a light tint that conceals any spot you need to cover without sacrificing a natural glowing look.

“It is a very silky smooth serum that feels great on your skin and blends well,” one shopper wrote. “It doesn’t quite have the coverage of the skin tint, but it brightens your face and is perfect for days you don’t really need make-up, just a little tint with skincare and SPF. Now I am a bit addicted to it.”

Another reviewer called Ilia’s serum a “game changer,” before adding, “I am amazed by this vitamin C serum with sun protection. Not only is it brightening, it is protecting my skin from future damage. I’ve been able to layer C Beyond on top of my 5 step skincare routine without any pilling. The key is letting the skincare settle in before applying C Beyond. I love that it fully absorbs into the skin and dries down so nicely. Great to use as a primer or wear on its own.”

Want to see what the serum is about for yourself? Head to Ilia now to grab your own “holy grail” in a bottle.