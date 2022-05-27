This Scent-Free Mosquito Repellent Device With Hundreds of 5-Star Reviews Will Save Your Summer Gatherings

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The best thing about summer is those outdoor gatherings full of family, friends, and food. The worst thing about summer is that a swarm of mosquitos always find out about our events and shows up to greet our guests as soon as they get there. Nothing it worse than your friends’ words being drowned out by the buzz of mosquitos, or the scent of citronella and bug spray overwhelming your perfectly prepared picnic foods. So what’s the solution? We just found a scent-free, portable mosquito repellent device

that can keep your summer gatherings mosquito-free this year, and it’s got the rave reviews to prove it really works.

It’s the Thermacell patio shield mosquito repeller,

which provides a 15 foot dome of protection (177 square feet total) from those nasty biting insects. It does so with DEET-free, scent free mosquito repellent pads, and an internal fan that runs with an included fuel cartridge. The basic model includes one 12-hour fuel cartridge, and three unscented repellent mats.

Courtesy of Thermacell.

Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller - Blue $19.98 Buy now Sign Up

If you spend a lot of time outdoors, or live somewhere plagued with heavy swarms of mosquitos, you can opt for this Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller kit with refills.

It includes the Thermacell device, seven fuel cartridges that run for 12 hours each, and 21 repellent pads. That should be enough to last you through at least several cookouts.

Courtesy of Thermacell.

Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller With Refills $45.85 Buy now Sign Up

It’s got 4.5 out of 5 stars from hundreds of reviewers, and this is what some of them had to say: “I live in the woods by a lake and bugs are a constant battle. I really didn’t think this was going to work. I just thought I was another citronella gimmick product…but no smell, and works amazingly!” Another happy reviewer said it helped deter more than just mosquitos. “We used Thermacell for mosquitoes in Minnesota and were very well pleased. We bought this one for use in Florida for use in our Lanai for use on no-see-ums, works great.” If you’ve ever been plagued by those invisible nuisances, then you know a device like this is priceless.

Like we said, nothing beats a summer hangout, but mosquitos can ruin even the best of times. But you’ll never have to suffer again, thanks to Thermacell.

Before you go, check out our roundup of summer cocktails below: