I Tried This Refillable ‘Time Rewind Retinol Serum’ — Here’s How It Works

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Before my post as the shopping editor here at SheKnows, I was a beauty writer for many years. Yes, it’s just as fabulous as it sounds — I played with makeup and skincare every day. But in all seriousness, I consider myself lucky that I spent my 9-5 job testing some of the best beauty and skincare products on the market, while sharing their benefits with thousands of readers. So, when the chance came to test a new innovative beauty line, I couldn’t resist.

I’ve seen my share of “efficient” brands that claim superb results, but Exponent Beauty blew me away. This new skincare line on the scene makes clean formulas and the purposeful design of their products a mission. “As a beauty industry vet, I was often unimpressed by the parade of skincare that crossed my desk. My quest? Find the best clinically proven treatments with the most potent ingredients,” founder & CEO, Liz Whittman stated on the brand’s website. So I put Exponent’s mission to the test and grabbed their Time Rewind Retinol Serum to test over the next month.

The Formula

Before trying the new serum, I looked at its formula and promised results. The serum is packed with retinol, skincare’s most buzzy ingredient that’s a powerhouse for smoothing lines, wrinkles and uneven skin tone. And retinol also improves firmness and elasticity in the skin. The Time Rewind Serum also contains hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate the skin to combat any irritation caused by using retinol.

The combination of the two ingredients is a match made and heaven and blends into the skin effortlessly. I loved that it didn’t make my skin feel sticky or dry like other serums I’ve tried in the past. It also didn’t cause my acne-prone skin to flare up either, which is a huge win for me. I used the serum consistently at night every night since my skin was already adjusted to using retinol, and after two weeks, I noticed some of my dark spots lightening. I was also impressed that my dull-looking skin appeared revived and brighter.

Exponent Beauty

The Packaging

Aside from the serum’s unique formula, the packaging is something to discuss. It’s not only beautiful, but it’s functional, and the best part? It’s refillable. When you purchase the serum, it comes with a kit (that’s where the larger price tag comes in), that includes the serum, the activator globe (which dispenses your product), the quadruple hyaluronic acid hydrator (to moisturize skin) and one serum refill.

Exponent Beauty

The whole method behind the activator design is to eliminate waste and reduce the need to replace your product constantly. “Our refillable Self-Activator was consciously designed to boost your state of mind—reducing single-use plastic waste while making your daily routine anything but routine,” the brand wrote.

The Verdict

I can’t stop sharing this product enough with anyone who will listen. It looks great and works great. The Time Rewind Serum lives up to its mission of exceptional formulas and delivers on the results I was hoping for. Plus, as a busy mom, it also makes getting my skincare routine out of the way at night a breeze, thanks to its clever design. Sure, it comes with a hefty price tag, but the results are worth every penny. Hurry, now that the secret is out, we’re not sure how long it will stay in stock.