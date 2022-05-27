If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When celebrities Kendall Jenner and Kerry Washington settle in to watch Netflix, they sink comfily into a Tiktok-favorite: the ultra luxurious RH Cloud Sofa. We “normals”, however, are less likely to splurge on this $12k couch. And why would we, when there are so many good furniture dupes out there? And we just found one more, from an under-the-radar store that will have your living room looking as expensive as MTV Cribs without you stressing that the seating should be covered with Grandma’s plastic furniture covers. Let us introduce you to the Kova Sofa + Ottoman from Albany Park.

First, let’s remember what makes everybody so obsessed with the RH Cloud couch. The deep seat and oversized back cushions are stuffed entirely with goose down. This super dense filling is like a giant luxury hotel pillow for your whole body. Plus, the couch is white. So, fluffy plus white equals cloud! It also equals $12,000 for the full sectional sofa configuration.

Kova Sofa + Ottoman

Image: Albany Park

Kova Sofa + Ottoman $ 2,430, originally $3,630 Buy now Sign Up

Now, let’s check out the option from Albany Park. According to the company, Kova’s 30-inch deep seat cushions are filled with a feather fiber to provide cloud-soft comfort. While they are removable, they also have a black mesh backing to keep them in place as you lounge. Its back cushions are reversible and fully upholstered, and the kiln-dried hardwood frame has a foam-topped webbing and spring suspension system. Supported by solid wood tapered block legs, you can combine Kova’s modular pieces in multiple configurations. While it’s not available in white like the RH Cloud (and really, who can keep a white couch white?), the Kova comes in seven colors, including three neutral fabrics (gray and charcoal) and four statement velvets (olive, rust, mustard and blue).

Now what you’ve all been waiting for: The price tag is just $2,430 right now!

How can Albany Park offer such a great price? After going through the stress of buying a new couch in 2017, Darryl and Jessica Sharpton decided to eliminate the headaches for future furniture shoppers by coming up with a new way for people to select and purchase a sofa. First, the Sharptons eliminate decision fatigue with just three models that collectively satisfy the needs of everyone — and can be delivered for free. Not only is it faster (no waiting for months and months to get your couch!), but it’s much more convenient and less expensive. Albany Park passes those savings on to you.

So, go ahead and select the Kova cloud-like couch that you want to sink into. The comfort and the savings will leave you floating on air.