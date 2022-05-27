If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to timeless jewelry, Kendra Scott is one of the trendiest brands out there that is universally beloved. The fashionable jewelry brand offers unique pieces that range from simple to bold bling for every look and occasion. Even the simplest of gold hoops or pendant necklaces are as eye-catching and recognizable as their signature statement pieces. The best part? Kendra Scott high-quality made jewelry that’s decently priced and long-lasting. It’s no surprise that the famous brand has a cult following, particularly loved by celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling, Gwyneth Paltrow and more.

So many people swear by this jewelry brand, and so will you once you hear this news: Kendra Scott is up to 50 percent off during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale. This major sale lasts until June 5th, but we know not everything won’t be in stock for long — especially the best-selling Elisa Pendant Necklace. Right now, it’s on rare sale for 20 percent off. So, get it before it’s gone because this $70 necklace sells every minute, even without a sale.

Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace

Elisa Pendant Necklace $56, originally $70

The Eliza Pendant Necklace is the most recognizable gem in all of Kendra Scott’s collection. You may have seen Team USA sporting it a few times, too, from the USA Softball Team at the Olympics held in 2021 to Simone Biles. Like we said earlier, Kendra Scott Jewelry is a wear-anywhere accessory. The dainty necklace is simple, yet classy. It features a metallic chain with a central stone that comes in many stunning colors and styles, like iridescent to solid hues. These favorite necklaces can also be customized with a birthstone shade for a more personal touch.

While Nordstrom only has a few options that are marked down, Kendra Scott has 20% percent off on your purchase for Memorial Day weekend only. Better yet, buy two, and you can get 25 percent off at Kendra Scott. That shouldn’t be a difficult decision, considering how beautiful every stone looks. For a limited time, Nordstrom has the best deals on Kendra Scott jewelry, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of it. Take a look below for other Kendra Scott pieces that are gorgeous everyday essentials as well.

Kendra Scott Beaded Ansley Heart Drop Earrings

These adorable heart-shaped earrings bring romance into your life. You can’t help but fall in love with the Beaded Ansley Heart Drop Earrings, especially because they’re half off.

Beaded Ansley Heart Drop Earrings $40, originally $80

Kendra Scott Elaina Birthstone Bracelet

The Elaina Birthstone Bracelet is an exact lookalike of the iconic Elisa Pendant Necklace but in bracelet form. So, match your new favorite necklace on your wrist for twice the charm. All birthstones are marked down, but only a few are 20 percent off.

Elaina Birthstone Bracelet $44, originally $55

Kendra Scott Quinn Triple Band Ring

Mixed with different metallic shades and textures, this striking ring makes a statement all by itself. It gives a stacked look, so there’s no need to buy more rings for now. For 20 percent off, the Quinn Triple Band Ring saves money in more ways than one.