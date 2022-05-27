Drew Barrymore’s ‘Beautiful’ Air Fryer Is on Sale for $30 Off Right Now!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been four years since the miraculous air fryer became a must-have appliance, turning up in kitchens across the United States and beyond. And earlier this year, America’s Sweetheart Drew Barrymore actually launched her own version of the air fryer in her line of Beautiful Kitchenware, sold exclusively at Walmart. The Beautiful Six-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer is functional, gorgeous, and affordable — in other words, it is regularly sold out. But we have some ah-mazing news: Not only is it in stock, but two of the five colors are also on sale right now!

The sleek black sesame color is a whopping $30 off its regular $99 price tag, making it a no-brainer to bargain hunters everywhere. Thank you, Walmart! Rollback And the Cornflower Blue version is on sale for $89, $10 off its usual sticker price. Wouldn’t that hue look dreamy on your countertop as you quickly prepare meals for the family this summer?

Beautiful

6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer, Black Sesame by Drew Barrymore $69, originally $99

As a mom of two herself, Barrymore’s air fryer makes it easy to air fry, roast, reheat, or dehydrate your go-to meals. At 1700 watts, it can preheat food up to 50 percent faster than a traditional oven, perfect for all of us with hectic schedules, and it has a five-pound food capacity, ideal for serving five to seven people. The nonstick, dishwasher-safe trays make it a breeze to clean up. You can also sleep easy at the end of that busy day knowing that air-fried favorites have 88% less fat and 65% fewer calories than restaurant-fried foods, creating healthier options for your family. Plus, the 60-minute automatic shut-off safety function adds peace of mind. The style-conscious celebrity thoughtfully designed the appliance with sleek touch-activated illumination, signature gold accents, and a modern silhouette.

Convinced? We thought so. Get yours before they’re gone!