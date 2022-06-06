This $20 OXO Container With 1,000+ Perfect Ratings ‘Preserves Food For Weeks’— Here’s How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Every grocery run clearly shows that nothing lasts forever when it comes to fresh produce. It’s frustrating when it either becomes a waste or is no longer available for other meals after we rushed to finish it. We’ve all been tired of produce going bad before you can even use it. So, make your vegetables and fruits last longer with this clever OXO tool at Amazon. The GreenSaver Produce Keeper

allows you to waste less and save more. It extends the life of produce much longer than a plastic bag. One reviewer even claims that it “preserves food for weeks.” Produce like lettuce, cauliflower, peppers, strawberries, and more look just as brand new as you bought them. Best of all, you can store it in bulk. The food storage comes in small, medium, and large with budget-friendly prices. The $23 large container fits long produce like carrots while the other sizes under $21 are ideal for typical use.

Image: OXO. Courtesy of OXO.

OXO GreenSaver Produce Keeper $14.99+ on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

“It keeps the spinach fresh and happy for so much longer than keeping it in the bag, and it’s so easy to use and put back,” said an Amazon shopper. “It also keeps the fridge really organized and looks lovely!”

The GreenSaver helps produce maintain its freshness thanks to the enhanced carbon filter. It traps and absorbs the gas emitted by the produce that quickens the ripening. The inner removable colander lifts produce away from container walls to promote airflow at all sides and slow down spoiling. Keep in mind that the filter does need to be removed every 90 days, but it’s available to purchase on Amazon.

So, lessen the waste in your kitchen with this innovative produce keeper. Whether it’s for salads or your favorite fruit, OXO’s GreenSaver saves food and grocery expenses.