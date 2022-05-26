The Property Brothers Love Annie Selke Rugs & You Can Get Them for 20% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re dreaming about giving your home decor a spring sprucing — in a chic, colorful way — take note: the Annie Selke Memorial Day Sale just started today, and you won’t want to miss these deals. The home decor brand, beloved by celebrity interior designers like the Property Brothers, offers bright, happy textiles and specializes in gorgeous handwoven rugs in both neutrals and gorgeous candy colors — and from now through Wednesday, June 1, you can save 20 percent on your entire purchase using the code MEMORIAL22.

An Annie Selke sale doesn’t happen every day, so now’s your chance to get the high-end designer style in rugs, bedding, pillows, and more at a much more affordable price. Check out a few of our favorite picks, below:

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Annie Selke is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Borrego Kilim Multi Woven Wool Rug, 3 x 5 — $230.40 normally $288

Borrego Kilim Multi Woven Wool Rug Annie Selke.

Part of the brand’s new collection that dropped just in time for spring, this cheerful Borrego Kilim rug is made with warm and cozy wool yarns that are woven in traditional Anatolian motifs and it’s so finely crafted that it will last for generations to come.

Borrego Kilim Multi Woven Wool Rug $230.40+ Buy now Sign Up

Cat’s Paw Blue Micro Hooked Wool Rug, 2 x 3 — $102.40 normally $128

Cat’s Paw Blue Micro Hooked Wool Rug Courtesy of Annie Selke.

This boldly patterned bestseller comes in five different color options — each one as cheerful as the next. Cat’s Paw? More like cat’s meow!

Cat's Paw Blue Micro Hooked Wool Rug $102.40+ Buy now Sign Up

Melange Diamond Blue Woven Cotton Rug, 2 x 3 — $62.40 normally $78

Annie Selke Melange Diamond Blue Woven Cotton Rug Courtesy of Annie Selke.

If you’re looking to lean into neutrals, check out Annie Selke’s Melange Diamond Blue Woven Cotton Rug. It’s cool and comfy on the feet and the natural cotton fibers are durable enough to hold up in high traffic areas.

“We spent ages looking for the right rug for our family room; a high volume space with a frequently used door to our backyard,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “This rug handles it all! The color minimizes wear/tear(mud, dirt, food spills) & it’s held up against spot cleaning wonderfully.”

Melange Diamond Blue Woven Cotton Rug $62.40+ Buy now Sign Up

Zhara Stripe Ivory Mini Rug Ottoman — $318.40 normally $398

Zhara Stripe Ivory Mini Rug Ottoman Courtesy of Annie Selke.

Cute enough for a kid’s room but so chic you might just want to save it for your own, this Zhara Stripe ottoman will make a statement wherever it lands, thanks to the nubby, shaggy texture and wooden legs.

Zhara Stripe Ivory Mini Rug Ottoman $318.40 Buy now Sign Up

Playful Posies Multi Sheet Set, Twin — $158.40 normally $198

Playful Posies Multi Sheet Set Courtesy of Annie Selke.

If your bedding could also use an upgrade, bring bright spring flowers inside with Annie Selke’s just-released Playful Posies textile print, which comes in three different colorways. We love the way the Playful Posies sheet set brightens up a bedroom!

Playful Posies Multi Sheet Set $158.40+ Buy now Sign Up

Honestly, there’s just so much here to inspire — so whether you’re looking to invest in an heirloom area rug to liven up your living room or a new set of sheets to ensure sweet dreams, shop the Annie Selke sale before your favorites sell out.

For more home decorating inspiration, check out these best spots to buy home decor online: