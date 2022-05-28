This Clinically Tested Firming Serum Works in 3 Uses: ‘Magic for Texture & Fine Lines’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone needs a little pick-me-up now and again. And if your skin is in need of a little help in the fine-lines-and-wrinkles department, there’s a highly-rated and clinically-tested CoQ10 serum that may be the answer to your SOS call.

Exponent’s Firming Filter CoQ10 Serum promises to firm skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines — and it’s backed by some impressive statistics: The serum underwent an independent 4-week clinical study in which it proved to reduce discoloration and improve tone by 83 percent, increase firmness by 36 percent, and erase fine lines and wrinkles in 100 percent of the participants.

Exponent Firming Filter CoQ10 Serum

Exponent Firming Filter CoQ10 Serum Courtesy of Exponent.

Exponent Firming Filter CoQ10 Serum $168 Buy now Sign Up

Exponent‘s Firming Filter — free from parabens, animal-derived ingredients, alcohol, and synthetic fragrances and dyes — is a two-part serum that requires you to mix the brand’s CoQ10 with its Quadruple Hydrator before applying. It comes with a mixing bowl that helps you get the right dry-to-wet ingredient ratio every time.

“Within 2-3 uses, I saw a very noticeable improvement in the state of my skin all over!” one five-star reviewer wrote on the Exponent website. “My face looked and felt dramatically smoother and my pores looked smaller, resulting in an ultimately more youthful appearance. It made my face makeup look incredible, too.”

This reviewer also offered some application tips that worked for them: “After mixing, I let the serum sit for a minute or two to help everything dissolve a little longer before applying. I’m also applying it to my neck and blotting with a damp towel after it dries to avoid any visible residue. I also prefer using it at night.”

“I was verrrrry skeptical if mixing a powder and hydrator could possibly create a nice serum cream that feels (and works) like my other expensive skincare,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “I was surprised that when mixed it has a really silky, fluffy texture and noticeably nice scent. Sometimes I push the bowl down to pump out a little more of the hyaluronic acid to thin the blend and add extra moisture. I like the flexibility of the system so you can get it just how you want it if you are an experimental type.”

So if you’re considering splurging on skincare, pick up the Exponent Firming Filter CoQ10 Serum. You may just watch your fine lines and wrinkles disappear before your eyes.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: