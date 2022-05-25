Oprah Found the Perfect No-Nonsense Summer Jumpsuit That Comes in the Cutest Color & It’s Nearly $100 Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Monochrome outfits aren’t going anywhere this year, and Oprah proves that with this super stylish jumpsuit. Earlier this month, the TV personality was spotted wearing a corduroy jumpsuit on her Instagram for Mother’s Day. Sticking to the theme, of course, Oprah opted for a trendy light pink shade and it’s been stuck in our minds ever since. After some deep digging, we discovered that the classic jumpsuit is Rivet Utility’s Bigwig Corduroy.

Oprah favors this Rivet Utility jumpsuit so much, that she wore it in January in its light blue shade too. And if Oprah wears it often, you don’t have to tell us twice how good it is. The Bigwig Corduroy also comes in black, green and rust for women’s sizes up to 22-24. It looks so fashionable and cozy it’s hard to resist it. There’s no doubt that the jumpsuit will make it on Oprah’s Favorite Things list this year.

Rivet Utility Bigwig Corduroy

Image: Rivet Utility. Courtesy of Rivet Utility.

One reviewer said, “the bigwig is not only comfortable, but is so stylish! This is the perfect solution to those ‘what do I wear’ moments. I like to think of it as my anytime uniform.”

Known as a hot destination for jumpsuits, Rivet Utility has plenty of cute styles that fit any season. But we think this corduroy jumpsuit is your best bet for all seasons to come. It’s the perfect transitional piece, and it also works just as well for those upcoming chilly nights during the summer.

What we love the most though is that it’s nearly $100 off right now. For a limited time, this Rivet Utility jumpsuit is worth $340, but we’ve also found more affordable lookalikes below to check out.

Allegra K Women’s Cargo Jumpsuit

Image: Amazon Courtesy of Amazon.

We love a good jumpsuit for any occasion, but one that’s under $45 is a solid choice. The Allegra K jumpsuit at Amazon accentuates your style and your silhouette, thanks to its tie belt.

Allegra K Women's Cargo Jumpsuit $44.99 Buy now Sign Up

Pistola Grover Jumpsuit

Image: Pistola. Courtesy of Pistola.

The Grover jumpsuit at Revolve is so comfy, cool, and lightweight that you’ll want to wear it all day. And who doesn’t love having a bunch of pockets? Five, to be exact.

The Grover Jumpsuit $168 Buy now Sign Up

Paige Anessa Jumpsuit

Image: Paige. Courtesy of Paige.

Paige’s Anessa Jumpsuit at Anthropologie brings different, but still, lovely denim looks like the Rivet Utility jumpsuit. Plus, pink jumpsuits are obviously a hot topic because this one is selling out fast. An Anthropologie shopper said, “if you’re a jumpsuit girl, you will want this one!” The price may be a bit steep, but this stylish fit is definitely worth the extra bucks.