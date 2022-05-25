Meghan Markle’s Favorite Flattering Jeans Are Up to 40% Off & Selling Out Fast

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s something about Meghan Markle’s style that’s just so relatable, even though she’s the Duchess of Sussex. What we love about everything she wears is that they’re either cult favorites, affordable or effortlessly chic. All three things we want on our minds while shopping, to be honest. Whether it’s the Veja sneakers or Nars Blush in Orgasm, her royal-approved items are premium quality and too irresistible not to add to your cart. So if you haven’t strayed from Markle’s sworn items, you’re going to fall in love with these other faves too. The royal swears by Mother jeans, particularly the Looker and the Hustler that she’s been often spotted wearing.

Lucky for you, Mother denim is having a massive sale for Memorial Day. The flattering jeans are up to 40 percent off, making everyone want a few pairs. While the exact styles Markle wore are already selling out, we found four similar pairs on major sale at select places. Hurry, though, because anything adored by a royal like these Mother jeans won’t last for long.

High Waisted Double Looker Rover

Image: Mother. Courtesy of Mother.

Even though it’s not the exact pair, this version of her favorite Looker jeans offers the same body-hugging fit. Many of the Looker styles are almost sold out, but the High Waisted Double Looker Rover pair have three sizes remaining.

High Waisted Double Looker Rover $215, originally $236 Buy now Sign Up

The Hustle Ankle Flare Jeans

Image: Mother. Courtesy of Mother.

These may not be the Hustler jeans technically, but the duchess would likely give the Hustle Ankle Flare jeans her royal stamp of approval too. These Mother jeans feature a similar high-waisted fit along with a stylish flare look at the ankles.

The Hustle Ankle Flare Jeans $142.80, originally $238 Buy now Sign Up

The Stunner High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans

Image: Mother. Courtesy of Mother.

Skinny jeans to their core, these Stunner jeans from Mother are a go-to for any casual look. They’re so marvelous that you can wear them on repeat without anyone noticing, thanks to their classic fade.

The Stunner High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans $136.80, originally $228 Buy now Sign Up

Smokin Flared Leg Jeans

Image: Mother. Courtesy of Mother.

Mother is known for their high-quality jeans that are the perfect fit, and the Smokin’ Flare Leg Jeans don’t disappoint. This discounted pair elegantly frames the entire silhouette from the hips to all the way down.