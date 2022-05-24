Amazon Shoppers Swear This Patio Table Will Be Your ‘Favorite Purchase of The Summer’ Thanks to This Hidden Feature

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer hasn’t fully begun until the first barbeque, pool party, or any other outdoor gathering. And for the known hostess, chances are you’ve been looking for the perfect patio decor. Luckily, there are plenty of finds to upgrade your outdoor space, like adult-size inflatable pools, fire pits, to Adirondack chairs. But we’ve found the latest patio piece that you will love even when the guests leave. Amazon shoppers swear by the Keter’s side table as their favorite patio bar table. Unlike other tables, this top-rated product is a party bar at its core, thanks to its secret features. It reveals a pop-up bar and hidden cooler to store all your chilled beverages.

Keter’s Pacific Cool Bar Table has up to a 7.5-gallon capacity or more specifically, forty 12-ounce cans. Now, all your snacks, phone, and drinks are never too far or within reach. “This cooler was my favorite purchase of the summer,” said a reviewer. “After using this cooler several times over the past several months, I’m still as much in love with it as the first time. Everyone who sees it wants one.”

Keter Pacific Cool Bar Table

Image: Keter. Courtesy of Keter.

It’s always a no-brainer to own a side table that has a few extra tricks. But wait till you discover that this Keter’s cool bar table is refreshingly inexpensive right now as well. Get up to 23 percent off this versatile table, with the brown version as the best deal at $77.43. However, the best part: this cocktail table is all-water-resistant, so it will always look brand new.

Keter claims that its cool bar keeps your drinks cool for more than 12 hours. Everyone will want their very own by the end of the party. One reviewer affirmed, “after our last party I think I may have made a couple of sales for the Keter brand. The cooler kept drinks cold for quite a while especially considering we didn’t put much ice in it.” Plus, it’s even ideal after the party is over. The cooler has a built-in drainage plug that offers easy cleanup. It’s the most versatile table your patio has ever seen.

So, toast to the start of summer outdoor parties with Keter’s Pacific Cool Bar. It’s the easiest entertaining tool to add to your cart now.