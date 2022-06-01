Martha Stewart Hosted an Ultra Fancy Yard Sale & This Rare Kitchen Collection Was the ‘Envy of the Sale’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Imagine driving through a rural area in New York state and seeing a sign for a yard sale. Except it’s not just any yard sale — it’s Martha Stewart’s yard sale. This actually happened (although it was by invite-only), and was filmed for the hour-long The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart special, which premiered May 25 on ABC.

At the tag sale, friends and family of Stewart could peruse countless items of the lifestyle mogul’s hard-earned collections — including her personal furniture, dinnerware and an entire full kitchen that was valued at a whopping $26,000, according to People. The purpose? Stewart wanted to raise money for the The Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

Although plenty of items were sought after by shoppers, Stewart recalled one collection in particular that guests couldn’t wait to get their hands on at the lavish yard sale: her McCoy Jadeite. In fact, two celebs, in particular, ended up walking away with the beloved glassware items. “Different people bought it, but it was pretty evenly distributed between Blake Lively and Kris Jenner,” Martha told People. “They loved it. They wanted every piece.”

Stewart — who also told People that Jenner actually flew an assistant out to her farm just to secure the green glassware — noted how painstaking it was to complete her beloved jadeite collection in the first place. “Those are hard to part with because collecting all those rare pieces of McCoy, it took years,” Stewart said. “And I had my East Hampton house for more than 30 years and that house was filled with McCoy.”

If you’re also looking to add some of the beautiful jadeite pieces to your own kitchenware collection, Stewart sells her own line of jadeite kitchenware through QVC. The Martha Stewart Set of Jadeite 8″ Dessert Plates (set of 4) is $24.76, and the Martha Stewart Jadeite 13″ Glass Serving Platter is $44.09. Other items in the collection include jadeite glass cake stands and serving bowls.

