TikTok Loves This $40 Portable Electric Kettle to Heat Water for Tea, Formula & More in Just 5 Minutes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you love a good life-changing gadget, then you’re going to fall hard for this viral TikTok canister that can boil water anywhere. Yes, that means you can make your favorite teas and soups at your desk, in the car, or at the park with just a single touch of a button.

In a March video that has garnered more than 13,900 likes, TikTok user Pretty Little DIY shared one of their favorite Amazon finds — a $40 rechargeable portable kettle from the brand Kompoll.

“I wish I had this when my son was a baby because it would have made heating up his bottles so much easier,” Pretty Little DIY said in their narration.

https://www.tiktok.com/@prettylittlediy/video/7078446938890489134

The Kompoll Travel Electric Kettle

is leak-proof, comes with a carrying handle, and takes less than five minutes to boil a cup’s worth of water. It’s also made with food-grade stainless steel that won’t rust over time.

Kompoll Travel Electric Kettle, Amazon – $39.99

Image: Kompoll.

Kompoll Travel Electric Kettle $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Pretty Little DIY isn’t the only one who loves this travel kettle. “I bought this for an upcoming hospital stay,” one five-star Amazon reviewer wrote. “I really want to be able to have a proper cup of tea and this will make it possible. It’s very easy to use and works quickly. When I am finished with it, I can tuck it away in my bag. It actually takes up less space than my water bottle. It makes enough hot water to fill an oversized mug.”

And another mom of four who is “constantly in need [of] hot water (tea, milk, coffee, soup, baby formula, etc.),” also said this canister is a must-have. “Absolutely LOVE this little gadget,” they wrote. “I work overnights sometimes and fits in my lunch bag no issue … It gets the water hot enough pretty quick, has an auto shut off and even a delay before you can use it again that way it doesn’t overheat.”

You can now have your tea (anywhere and everywhere) and drink it too!

Before you go, check out our gallery below: