If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Splashing in cold water, going down a thrilling slide, and having fun in the sun — it’s what summer is all about! But if you don’t have a community pool or the money to take your kids to the waterpark very often, Costco has the solution. They are selling the coolest water inflatable for kids that will turn your backyard into a water park. Just blow it up, add water, and have fun!

Instagram account @costcohotfinds posted a video on May 23 of the Happy Hop Shark Cave Adventure toy. “🦈 Costco has a water park for your own backyard!” she captioned it. Adding, “This thing is massive and looks like a ton of fun!”

The inflatable slide and pool has a climbing wall that leads to a landing where kids can slide down the shark’s mouth. Friends or siblings will also have a blast spraying each other with a built-in water gun that aims directly at the slide. Or, kids can simply relax in the shallow pool. This inflatable water slide and pool is so much more fun than a regular kiddie pool. It’ll keep little ones happy and entertained for hours in the backyard.

“Just when I think Costco is done bringing in summer toys,” says @costcohotfinds in the video, “I see the Shark Cave Adventure, and I’m pretty certain this would turn any yard into an actual water park.”

The inflatable is made of heavy-duty materials to help it last though normal wear-and-tear over the summer. It also comes with a constant flow electric air blower to keep it inflated during play time. It holds up to three children, at least three years old, with a maximum weight of 200 pounds on inflated area.

The Shark Cave inflatable is $369 at Costco or $389.99 when shopping online (shipping and handling are included).

Not a Costco member? We found super-fun looking alternatives that you can order right now.

ACTION AIR Inflatable Waterslide Shark Bounce House, Amazon – $399.99 with coupon

Courtesy of Amazon. Amazon

This highly-rated shark waterslide is available on Amazon . It includes a tunnel to crawl through, a shark fin to swim around, a climbing wall, a shark-mouth slide, and a gun that shoots water at others. It holds up to four kids with a maximum weight of 200 pounds.

Shark Waterslide $399 Buy now Sign Up

BOUNTECH Inflatable Water Slide, Amazon – $279.98

Courtesy of Amazon. Amazon

This heavy-duty water slide holds up to four kids and 256 pounds max. Kids can play in the sectioned-off splash pool, climb up the slide, or slide down the shark’s mouth. An electric blower can be purchased separately.

Shark Waterslide $279 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our gallery below: