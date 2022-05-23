Zappos’ Memorial Day Sale Starts Today — & You Can Score Shoes Up to 70 Percent Off!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer shoe season is almost here! When the weather heats up, it’s time for your shoe game to step it up a notch, with strappy sandals, cool sneakers, and colorful heels that pair perfectly with sundresses and denim cutoffs. But why choose just one pair when you can score top brands at a fraction of the price on Zappos? The online shoe retailer is offering select styles up to 70 percent off for Memorial Day — and the sales start today!

The Zappos Memorial Day sale runs from now through noon EST on May 30. And since the company already offers free shipping and a 365-day return policy, you can shop to your heart’s content without worrying about how something will fit until it arrives.

The sale includes select SKECHERS, Vans, Calvin Klein, Adidas, Steve Madden, Madewell, MMK, and Kate Spade shoes for up to 60 percent off; thousands of sneakers, sandals, and tops up to 40 percent off; and select styles up to 70 percent off. Other brands included in the sale include Stuart Weitzman, BECCA by Rebecca Virtue, Lucky Brand, Nautica, O’Neil, Vans, Blowfish, Nine West, and more. Kids’ shoes are even included, so you can buy shoes for everyone in the family!

Shop the Zappos Memorial Day sale now — before your preferred styles or sizes are sold out. And if you need a little shopping inspiration, check out a few of our favorite styles on sale below!

Steve Madden Kimmie Espadrille Sandal, Zappos – $52.95, originally $74.95

These comfy Steve Madden espadrilles slide right on your foot with an elastic ankle wrap to keep them secure. They have a flat heel for comfort, and a platform that will give you some added lift.

Adidas Originals Swift Run W, Zappos – $63, originally $85

Make running outside or running errands easier with these Adidas sneakers. They are made with a foam-cushioned footbed and an injection-molded EVA midsole for premium comfort.

Native Shoes Kids Jefferson, Zappos – $32.64, originally $45

When it comes to comfy shoes for kids, you can’t go wrong with Native. These slip-ons are lightweight, cool, and will take your little one comfortably from the library to the splash pad.

Keds x Kate Spade New York Double Decker, Zappos – $72.99, originally $90.00.

Laidback and cute, these Keds X Kate Spade sneakers will be your new go-to shoe. The light pink color is a summer neutral, and the light padding and flexible rubber make them perfect for all-day wear.

