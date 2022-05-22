Get Soft Butter Every Single Time With This Kitchen Tool That Customers Call “The Cadillac Of Butter Bells’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With our morning breakfast, nothing beats a side of toast with your eggs and bacon. However, more often than not, we have to settle for cold butter on top of our warm toast. However, thanks to TikTok, that annoyance can quickly be a thing of the past.

A Tiktoker by the name of Kelsey Venkov uploaded a TikTok that almost instantly went viral that talked about her Amazon Kitchen Must-Haves. The star of the show was this “life-changing” butter bell that helps you store your butter and keeps it soft for up to 30 days.

So what is this “life-changing” butter bell? It’s an elegant tool you can snag for $17 on Amazon.

The DOWAN Butter Dish

is a gorgeous housewarming gift and kitchen tool that lets you easily make soft, spreadable butter in a snap. Both stylish and durable, this porcelain tool allows you to have the best breakfast dish every time! Per the brand, using this tool is super easy.

Before applying the butter, make sure the entire lid and jar are squeaky clean. Fitting up to one and a half sticks of butter, you first pour cold water into the base of the crock. You pack in the butter into the lid and place the lid into the bottom of the crock for soft butter.

Along with TikTok loving this handy tool, 10,000 Amazon customers have left reviews on the bestselling product, leaving it with a whopping 4.5 stars. One of the top reviews called it “luxurious,” saying, “I’ve had the same butter bell for 15 years. It’s plain & boring, and frankly, I was super tired of looking at it. I’m SO glad I ordered this new one!… I feel like I might now own the Cadillac of butter bells.”

